Report – Bernardeschi’s next club is in Serie A

Federico Bernardeschi has ended his time as a Juventus player after failing to reach an agreement with the club over a new deal.

The midfielder has been at the Allianz Stadium since 2017 after joining them from Fiorentina and he has stayed loyal.

He has rejected loan offers away from the Allianz Stadium before now and it seemed their relationship would continue until he retires.

However, Juve failed to get him on a new deal and he would now leave them as a free agent in the summer.

Todofichajes claims he will not leave Italy because he is now close to joining AC Milan.

They have been in talks with him over a free transfer for some time now and the report claims now that he is leaving Juve, both parties will speed up talks and get the deal sorted.

Juve FC Says

Bernardeschi has been an important player for us in the last few seasons, and he remained a good squad member in this campaign.

It would be great to keep him, but the club is more important than the individual players, so it needs to keep its finances in check while offering new deals.

If Bernardeschi believes the new contract offer wasn’t good enough, he was right to turn it down, and we will sign a replacement for him.