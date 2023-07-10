This summer, Juventus are once again attempting to sign their longtime transfer target Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

The player’s refusal to sign a contract at Lazio boosted the Old Lady’s chances. With his deal expiring in 2024, Biancocelesti president Claudio Lotito lost some of his leverage on the negotiations.

Nevertheless, the Bianconeri could still end up missing out on the Serbian’s services following an onslaught from an unexpected foe.

According to La Repubblica via ilBianconero, Milinkovic-Savic has a verbal agreement with Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal.

The source claims that the 28-year-old accepted an offer that would see him collect 20 million euros per year. He would join a long queue of top stars who traded European football for the riches of the Middle East.

The report adds that the missing element remains Lazio’s consent. The Saudi club is offering 40 million euros, which seems to be a fair figure for the player who’s running on an expiring contract.

Al-Hilal reportedly made significant progress in the negotiations last night. The next few hours could be decisive in determining the star’s future.

This would be a major blow for Juventus who have been on the midfielder’s heels for several years.

Milinkovic-Savic joined Lazio in 2015 and cemented himself as one of the best midfielders in Serie A. He has a knack for scoring great goals and producing exquisite assists.