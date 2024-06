The striker has struggled at the Allianz Stadium over the last few seasons. Last term, he did not score a goal for them. Juve wanted to send him on loan to Atletico Madrid in January and reached an agreement with the Spanish club, but Kean failed his medical.

The striker has been placed on the market since last season, and it is hard to see him getting game time under Thiago Motta. Bologna is now looking to rescue him, and they are interested in adding him to their squad ahead of participating in the Champions League next season.

Tuttojuve reveals they like Kean, but they are not looking to include him in a conversation to sell Riccardo Calafiori, so no swap deal would be considered.