Bologna is the latest club showing interest in Daniele Rugani as Juventus looks to offload him when possible.

The defender is one of the players that the Bianconeri have asked to leave during this transfer window.

The men in black and white have signed at least one new defender and are expected to add another before the transfer window closes.

Rugani has hardly played for Juve over the last few seasons and was a fringe player under Max Allegri.

Motta wants only the players he is sure will contribute to his team’s success, and the manager has asked Rugani to leave.

Over the last few weeks, Rugani seemed to be heading to Ajax, with the Dutch side becoming the only club to show serious interest in his signature.

However, he could now remain in Serie A, as a new report from Tuttomercatoweb claims Bologna has reignited their interest in him.

The Serie A side wants his experience for their Champions League campaign and might meet Juve’s demands to add him to their squad.

Juve FC Says

Rugani can still do a fantastic job for a small club like Bologna, and we should send him there even if they want to sign him on loan.