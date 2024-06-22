Emil Holm is the subject of serious interest from Juventus as they look to reunite him with Thiago Motta.

Holm spent last season on loan at Atalanta but belongs to Spezia, where he worked with Motta. Although Atalanta has not made his transfer permanent, the Swede is set to be on the move again this summer.

Juventus has been following him since Spezia was in Serie A and is now looking to add him to their squad.

However, they are not the only club interested in the fullback. A report on Tuttojuve claims that Bologna is also competing for his signature.

Bologna has been impressed with Holm and considers him a valuable addition for their Champions League campaign next term. They are willing to pay 8 million euros to sign him, which could be enough to secure his move.

Juventus will need to respond or offer even more money to win the race, but Motta might have the influence to convince Holm to join him in Turin.

Juve FC Says

Holm has been on our radar for a long time, and we probably should finally add him to our squad this summer if Motta seriously wants to work with him again.