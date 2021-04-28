Report – Bologna wants unsettled Juventus man

Bologna has made Daniele Rugani a transfer target and they expect to get their man in the summer.

The defender spent the first half of the season at French side, Rennes, but he didn’t get enough playing time.

He returned to Italy in the last transfer window and join Cagliari on loan and has been in impressive form for them so far.

Sports Italia via Football Italia says he would return to Juve at the end of this season, but he is expected to leave them again.

Bologna wants to be his next team and they have plans to sign him at the end of this campaign.

The report says Sinisa Mihajlovic would be backed to bolster his team in the summer and he has identified the Juve man as the ideal player to add to his squad.

It remains unclear if Juventus has plans for him, but the move to Bologna will likely be a temporary one with the report claiming that they would be ready to pay a significant part of his current wages.

Rugani will enter the final two years of his current deal which expires in 2023 and would be keen to sort out his long-term future before then.