Daniele Rugani
Transfer News

Report – Bologna wants unsettled Juventus man

April 28, 2021 - 2:00 pm

Bologna has made Daniele Rugani a transfer target and they expect to get their man in the summer.

The defender spent the first half of the season at French side, Rennes, but he didn’t get enough playing time.

He returned to Italy in the last transfer window and join Cagliari on loan and has been in impressive form for them so far.

Sports Italia via Football Italia says he would return to Juve at the end of this season, but he is expected to leave them again.

Bologna wants to be his next team and they have plans to sign him at the end of this campaign.

The report says Sinisa Mihajlovic would be backed to bolster his team in the summer and he has identified the Juve man as the ideal player to add to his squad.

It remains unclear if Juventus has plans for him, but the move to Bologna will likely be a temporary one with the report claiming that they would be ready to pay a significant part of his current wages.

Rugani will enter the final two years of his current deal which expires in 2023 and would be keen to sort out his long-term future before then.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

allegri

Allegri can make a Juventus return but these conditions have to be met

April 28, 2021
costa

Brazilian side reactivates contact with Juventus over winger

April 28, 2021
Chiesa

Juventus gets an injury boost as star man set to return

April 28, 2021

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.