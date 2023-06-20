Report: Bonucci may decide to put an end to his time at Juventus

Every story has a beginning and an end, and on some occasions, a prequel. So could this be the end of the road for Leonardo Bonucci at Juventus?

The defender, who’s currently in the midst of his second spell in Turin, still has a contract until 2024. Nevertheless, his low position in the pecking order could prompt an exit.

According to Tuttosport via JuventusNews24, Bonucci could seek a summer exit from Juventus in search of additional playing time.

As the source explains, the club captain has two motives to leave Turin this summer. The first would be ending his career on a relatively high note.

The 36-year-old had previously announced that next season should be the last in his professional career. Therefore, the Italian doesn’t intend to spend it on the bench.

At the moment, Gleison Bremer, Danilo, Federico Gatti and Daniele Rugani are all ahead of Bonucci in the pecking order of Juventus manager Max Allegri.

The second reason for the centre-back to seek more playing is the European Championship that will be held next summer.

This could well be the last tournament in the player’s career, so he’ll be hoping for regular playing time next season to maintain his spot in Roberto Mancini’s squad.

Even though Bonucci remains the captain of the Italian national team, Mancini has recently hinted that his time with the Azzurri may have reached its expiry date, especially following a blunder against Spain in the Nations League semi-final.