Report – Borussia Dortmund keen on signing Juventus youngster

Borussia Dortmund has reportedly shown a keen interest in Juventus youngster Nicolo Rovella while he awaits clarification regarding his future at the Allianz Stadium.

Although Rovella has not yet completed a full season for Juventus, his impressive loan spell at Monza suggests that he could have a significant role to play in the upcoming season. Monza expects him to return to Turin, where there is an opportunity for him to compete for a place in Juventus’ midfield.

With the potential departures of Leandro Paredes and Adrien Rabiot, Juventus will need to find suitable replacements, and Rovella appears ready to embrace the challenge.

However, no final decisions have been made as Juventus navigates through a challenging period. Rovella is likely to participate in the club’s pre-season preparations.

If Juventus considers selling him, a report on Calciomercato indicates that Borussia Dortmund has expressed interest in acquiring Rovella. Dortmund is renowned for acquiring and developing the best talents from across Europe, making it an enticing prospect for Rovella.

Juve FC Says

Rovella is a fine talent and has proven that in the last campaign, so he deserves a chance to prove he can deliver for a top club like Juve.

It would be wise to see what he can do in pre-season before we make a decision on his future.