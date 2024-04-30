Borussia Dortmund are reportedly showing strong interest in Juventus teenager Dean Huijsen who is currently on loan at Roma.

The 19-year-old is one of the most coveted young jewels on the Bianconeri’s books. The Italians signed him from Malaga in 2021, adding him to their U17 squad.

Nevertheless, the Dutchman managed to rise through the ranks in quick succession. Following brief stints with the Primavera and Next Gen squads, he was promoted to Max Allegri’s first team in the summer alongside his good friend Kenan Yildiz.

But while the Turkish striker carved himself a place in the rotation, Huijsen only managed to make a single appearance for Juventus in Serie A, so he ended up joining Roma on loan in January.

The Spain U21 international had his highs and lows in the Italian capital, but he certainly showcased the type of promise that ignited interest from several clubs.

According to TuttoMercatoWeb, Dortmund are keen to sign Huijsen and have already opened dialogues with Juventus as well as the player’s entourage.

For their part, the Bianconeri will soon meet the player’s father/agent Donny Huijsen to ponder their next move.

The Italian giants are open to a new loan or even a sale to generate funds for the upcoming transfer market. The defender’s contract with the club is valid until 2028.

This season, the teenager has made 14 Serie A appearances, contributing with two goals and an assist.

Huijsen will return to Turin in the summer as Roma don’t have the option to make his stay in the capital permanent. But it remains to be seen if he’ll linger at Continassa or embark on a new experience.