Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie is facing an uncertain future at the club and might even be sold in January.

The American is not indispensable at the club and has struggled to play on occasion during the season.

Max Allegri seems to prefer other midfielders at the club ahead of him and Juve has a price if a serious buyer comes forward.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals Juve will meet with their manager soon to discuss their January plans.

They will discuss the outgoings, and the report says McKennie is one player they could sell.

Borussia Dortmund is already nurturing an interest in the American and could take him back to Germany in the winter if their interest becomes serious.

Juve FC Says

McKennie has delivered some fine performances in our colours and seems versatile enough to play several roles at Juve.

However, if we get an offer that makes sense, we can sell him and use the money to add someone else to the squad.

If he does not leave in January, we must ensure he is still on the market by the summer.

If he has a good World Cup campaign, several clubs will line up to sign him at the end of the competition.