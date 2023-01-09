Report – Brazilian club considering a move for Di Maria

Angel Di Maria is only in his first season at Juventus and it could be his only campaign with the Serie A side.

The Argentinian agreed to join Juve as a free agent in the summer and has been an important member of Max Allegri’s squad.

The attacker is one of the accomplished players in the Bianconeri squad, but he refused to sign a deal beyond a season amidst reports he wants to end his playing career in South America.

He is widely expected to return to Argentina with Rosario Central. However, a report on Calciomercato reveals he now has interest from another South American side.

The report reveals the Brazilian side, Internacional, has become interested in a move and could make an approach at the end of this season.

Juve FC Says

Di Maria remains an exciting player to have in your squad and has delivered top performances for us since he moved to the club in the summer.

However, we want more from him and hope he will deliver it in the second half of the campaign and lead us to win the league title.

Hopefully, he will not suffer another significant injury and will play more often for us in this half.