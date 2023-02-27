Danilo Sandro
Report – Brazilian duo set to get new Juventus deals

February 27, 2023 - 7:30 pm

Alex Sandro is set to be offered a contract extension alongside Danilo at Juventus before this season ends.

The left-back had been considered a player Juve would allow to leave at the end of this season, while Danilo is to be given a new deal.

The latter is the club’s assistant captain and one of its key players, so fans expected him to be given an extension.

But a report on Football Italia states that Sandro is also in line to earn a new deal at Juve too.

It claims the Bianconeri will keep him as one of the veterans in the side as they work to revamp their group with some excellent new signings.

Danilo has been one of our finest players and we knew he was staying, but the decision on Sandro is surprising, proving that his recent performance has earned him some favour.

The left-back can do better, but he is a decent performer and we can still get one good season from him.

However, he might not be the first-choice next season if we bring in a new left-back or one of our loanees returns in fine form.

