Gleison Bremer is set to undergo surgery between today and tomorrow, as Juventus comes to terms with the temporary loss of their Brazilian defender.

He suffered a serious injury during their Champions League match against RB Leipzig, which is expected to sideline him for at least six months.

Bremer had been a constant presence in the Juventus lineup before the injury, and his absence is a significant blow. However, the club is now focused on ensuring he receives the best possible treatment.

According to Il Bianconero, Bremer has selected renowned specialist Professor Sonnery-Cottet to perform the surgery. The operation will take place either today or tomorrow, depending on the swelling in his foot and the surgeon’s assessment.

With Bremer out, Juventus is considering bringing in a defender on loan during the January transfer window to cover for the rest of the season.

Juve FC Says

Bremer has been in fantastic form for us and his injury will affect the team, we already see how porous our defence is in the game he did not play and when he was subbed off during the match against RB Leipzig.