Whether in January or the summer, Juventus will eventually bolster their ranks with fullbacks on each flank.

So while the main discussion at the moment is centered around the right-back spot, a report from England claims that the Bianconeri are monitoring a Premier League left-back.

According to English press via Calciomercato, Juventus are keeping tabs on Brighton’s Pervis Estupinan who is currently featuring for Ecuador in the World Cup.

The 28-year-old has started for the South Americans in the victory over Qatar in the opening fixture and also in their impressive draw against Netherlands on Friday.

Estupinan is also enjoying a fine campaign at Brighton who have thus far been one of the main dark horses of the Premier League. Roberto De Zerbi’s men currently sit 7th in the table.

Juventus fans might recall the left-back from last season’s double encounter against Villarreal in the Champions League round of 16.

The fullback had a short spell at Udinese between 2016 and 2017, and has been plying his trade between Spain and England in the last five years, representing the likes of Osasuna, Watford, Mallorca and Almeria, before making the switch to Brighton last summer.

Juve FC say

The Ecuadorian has contract with the Seagulls until 2027, so they’re unlikely to offer the Old Lady a discount if she comes knocking on the door.

Perhaps, a free agent like Alex Grimaldo would be a more suitable option considering the circumstances.