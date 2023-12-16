More clubs are expressing interest in Juventus’ youngster Samuel Iling-Junior, increasing the likelihood of him leaving the club in January.

Iling-Junior has been among the top youngsters at the club over the last year, but the outstanding performances of Filip Kostic and Andrea Cambiaso have made it challenging for him to secure playing time this season.

Recognising that his situation may not improve, Juventus is now open to selling the former Chelsea trainee.

Iling-Junior has garnered interest from several European clubs, with Tottenham and Olympique Marseille previously linked to a potential move for him.

A new contender has emerged, as reported by Calciomercato, indicating that Brighton is also interested in signing the young talent.

As a Premier League club known for its distinctive playing style, Brighton, under the guidance of Roberto de Zerbi, could provide an environment conducive to further developing Iling-Junior’s game.

Juve FC Says

Cambiaso has been terrific this season, making it hard for Iling-Junior to play.

We need money to bolster other areas of our team and he is a player we can offload to make money available for the men we want to sign.

It would be interesting to see how much his sale will bring to our coffers and we must start considering offers from next month.