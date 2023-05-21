Last January, Weston McKennie completed a loan switch from Juventus to Leeds United, but it appears that the English side could opt against exercising its option to buy the player on a permanent basis.

The Whites currently sit in 18th position in the Premier League standings, so they must collect points in their last two league fixtures to avoid relegation.

Nonetheless, the American international seems destined for a return to Turin, albeit a temporary one. The Bianconeri will then attempt to sell him to a new club, and they might have found themselves an interested buyer.

According to TuttoJuve, Brighton are interested in McKennie and could launch a bid to secure his services in the summer.

The Premier League side is enjoying a sensational campaign under the guidance of Roberto De Zerbi, and will likely qualify to Europe next season.

However, the Seagulls could be set to lose the services of some of their key midfielders in the summer, especially Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo. Therefore, they could bolster their ranks by landing McKennie.

The source believes that the Texan’s current market valuation is circa 25 million euros, but Juventus are hoping to squeeze 30 million out of their midfielder.

The former Schalke man joined Juventus in 2020 and represented the club for two and a half years filled with highs and lows.