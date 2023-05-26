Report – Brighton table offer for 19-year-old Juventus forward

Samuel Iling-Junior has seized the opportunity presented by Juventus’ unconventional season, showcasing his talent and attracting attention. Despite recently signing a three-year contract extension, the allure of the transfer market has resurfaced.

While Eintracht Frankfurt previously expressed interest, the Premier League has now become a more enticing prospect. Brighton, led by Roberto De Zerbi, appears to be the frontrunner, going as far as offering 15 million Euros to secure his services from Juventus, as reported by CalcioMercato.

Originally from Islington, London, Iling-Junior embarked on his football journey at Chelsea Academy in 2011, joining at the tender age of eight. He devoted nine years to the club, steadily progressing through the ranks, culminating in a place in the under-19 team at the age of 16.

In 2020, he made the decision to part ways with Chelsea, declining an athletic scholarship offer in the process. Ultimately, he signed a three-year contract with Juventus in September of that year.

In December 2022, Juventus extended his contract until 2025, while also promoting him to the first team.

This promotion followed an impressive performance, with four goals in nine matches for the Next Gen side, including two goals from the previous season.

JuveFC Says

Iling-Junior is a top talent and it is no surprise that the club has turned down such a paltry offer from Brighton, it will take a lot more than 15m Euro to take him away from us.

Hopefully, he stays in Turin to continue his progress and becomes the top-class player most fans think he will be.