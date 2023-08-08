Matias Soule has caught the attention of Bayer Leverkusen, marking the latest club to express interest in the young talent. Juventus is currently contemplating whether to retain Soule or potentially loan him out.

Hailing from Argentina, Soule has gradually integrated himself into Juventus’ first-team setup, standing out among the emerging talents who receive opportunities to showcase their abilities.

While Max Allegri holds a positive view of Soule, the club boasts an array of attacking options, which could pose challenges for the youngster to secure regular playing time. This predicament has the potential to impede his developmental progress.

In Italy, multiple clubs have expressed an interest in including him in their squads. To address this situation, Juventus had been evaluating the possibility of sending him on loan during the current transfer window.

Recent information from Tuttomercatoweb indicates that Bayer Leverkusen has now entered the picture as well. Xabi Alonso, the manager of Leverkusen, is reportedly contemplating the inclusion of Soule in his team.

According to the report, the German club has initiated contact with Juventus to gather more details about the potential terms of a deal before finalizing their decision.

Juve FC Says

Soule is one of the finest young talents in our squad now and we believe he has everything to be a top player for us.

However, the youngster must play and will likely only get enough chances when he leaves us.

Sending him to Leverkusen with a future buy-back clause might be a good idea.