At the beginning of the summer transfer market, Filip Kostic was one the main profiles who were tipped to join Juventus.

The Serbian enjoyed a stellar campaign with Eintracht Frankfurt, playing a vital role in the club’s Europa League triumph. UEFA ultimately named him as the best player in the tournament.

Therefore, the 29-year-old managed the catch the attention of Federico Cherubini and company.

But for one reason or another, the Bianconeri’s interest in the player has cooled down recently.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport via TuttoJuve, Kostic is no longer a transfer target for Juventus, as the club has decided to put an end to the pursuit.

The source adds that it has become extremely unlikely to see the winger donning the famous black and white jersey next season.

With an expiring contract in 2023, one would thing that Kostic would be a bargain for any top side looking to bolster its left flank.

Hence, the Old Lady’s decision to abort pursuit remains questionable, but the management surely has its reasons.

Perhaps Federico Chiesa is showing positive signs on his road towards full recovery, which would allow him to make a return before the end of the year.

After all, the Italian remains the club’s preferred choice on the left wing.