It appears increasingly likely that Juventus will soon receive an offer from Manchester City for Andrea Cambiaso, with the defender emerging as a key target for the Premier League champions. City, who have had a slow start to the season, have been active in the transfer market, spending significantly to reinforce their squad. Their efforts seem far from over, as they now look to add Cambiaso to their ranks.

The versatile full-back, who has been a solid performer for Juventus, is reportedly high on City’s list of targets. Tuttomercatoweb claims that the Premier League giants have no immediate alternative to Cambiaso, making the deal all the more likely. City’s interest in the defender is genuine, and they are expected to make a formal approach in the coming days. This move could materialise either in the final days of the current transfer window or at a later date, depending on negotiations.

Manchester City’s decision to send Kyle Walker on loan to AC Milan further strengthens the likelihood of Cambiaso making the move to the Etihad Stadium. With Walker’s absence, City is even more determined to secure the signature of the Juventus man, and Cambiaso’s ability to play in multiple defensive positions makes him a highly attractive option.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Cambiaso is believed to be open to the possibility of moving to Manchester City. He has reportedly expressed a desire to work under the guidance of Pep Guardiola, a move that would undoubtedly benefit his career. With Guardiola’s track record of developing young talents, Cambiaso is likely to see the move as a fantastic opportunity to further his development at one of the best clubs in Europe.

For Juventus, the prospect of selling Cambiaso to City presents a financial opportunity that could prove vital. The Bianconeri would be set to make a significant profit from the sale of the player, and the funds could be reinvested into the squad to address other areas in need of improvement. Juventus has been looking to bolster their ranks, and the sale of Cambiaso could provide them with the financial means to do so.