During the recent US pre-season tour, Federico Chiesa was one of the pleasant surprises for Juventus.

The 25-year-old has been working on regaining his best levels after making his return from a long injury layoff last October.

While the former Fiorentina man hasn’t quite displayed the same scintillating performances from his pre-injury days, the improvement has been noticeable.

However, the player’s future in Turin remains shrouded in mystery as an emerging report explains.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via JuventusNews24, the management has no plans to improve the player’s salary.

So while Chiesa has a contract with Juventus that runs until 2025, the two parties are still far from reaching a renewal.

Thus, a potential farewell remains on the cards for the winger, especially if a lucrative offer reaches Continassa.

The report doesn’t rule out a sale next summer to avoid losing the player’s services for free a year later.

As the source claims, Liverpool and Newcastle United continue to monitor the situation from afar.

The report also mentions interest from the Saudi Pro League. Nevertheless, the Euro 2020 winner has no intention of plying his trade in the Middle East at this relatively early stage of his career.

Chiesa joined Juventus from Fiorentina in the summer of 2020 on an initial loan move that became permanent two years later. The operation cost the club’s coffers around 60 million euros.