Report – Celtic plots to poach Juventus man

Matteo Tognozzi has been in charge of scouting at Juventus as their chief scout, but his relationship with them could end this season.

This is because a report on Goal says that he has now caught the attention of Scottish side Celtic who is looking for a new Sporting Director.

With Rangers on the verge of ending their dominance of the Scottish game and stopping them from winning a tenth consecutive league title, the Hoops are looking to overhaul their club.

The report says they are expecting long-time executive, Peter Lawwell to leave the club.

Dominic McKay would replace him, but they need an experienced head to become their new Director of Football and Tognozzi is one of their targets.

The report says he has been at Turin since 2017, but he has worked in Germany and Russia as well, which gives him an advantage over other candidates.

It didn’t disclose if he would be keen to move to Neil Lennon’s side.

It also remains unclear if Juve will be open to allow one of their key non-playing staff to depart from the club.

Juve has targeted youngsters from around the world recently, which means they will need the best scouts now. It will be interesting to see how this one turns out.