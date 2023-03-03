Report – Chelsea has prepared an offer for Vlahovic

Chelsea’s spending spree is set to affect Juventus as the Blues add Dusan Vlahovic to their list of summer targets.

In the last two transfer windows, the English club has done wonders in the market and continues bolstering its squad with some of the best young players.

After spending around half a billion Euros, they did not sign a striker and goals have been a problem for the London side.

In the summer, they would be in the market for one and a report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals Vlahovic is their target.

The report claims the former English champions are prepared to offer 90m euros for the Serbian, more than Juve paid to sign him a year ago.

However, it might still not be enough to get the black and whites to do a deal with them.

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic should not even be on the market if Juve is serious about making progress and winning trophies next season.

The striker is our squad’s most reliable goal-scorer and we could have been in a mess now if he wasn’t a team member.

We must keep Vlahovic and rebuild the team with him unless we can sign a striker similar to him for a smaller fee than we will make from his departure.