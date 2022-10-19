While Denis Zakaria’s future in West London remains bleak, Chelsea could be interested in another Juventus midfielder.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport via JuventusNews24, the Blues would like to take advantage of Adrien Rabiot’s contractual situation by securing his services for a relatively low fee.

The source claims that the Premier League giants could offer the Old Lady a figure between 8 and 10 million euros to cut ties with the Frenchman earlier than expected.

The former Paris Saint Germain player joined the Italian giants on a free transfer in 2019, but his contract will expire at the end of the current campaign.

The source adds that Juventus could entertain the offer for two reasons. Firstly, it would allow them to make a profit on a player who could leave for free in the summer. Secondly, they would rid themselves of one of their highest earners.

The report also claims that by selling Rabiot, the Bianconeri will make way for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. Thus, they could prepare another onslaught on the Lazio star.

Juve FC say

When it comes to Rabiot, his future is always up in the air. However, there are many factors to consider in this one.

For instance, Max Allegri remains a keen admirer of the player, and considers him a stalwart in his lineup.

Then there’s Adrien’s mother and agent Veronique, who is a notoriously tough negotiator. So Chelsea will have to satisfy her demands by splashing big money – just ask Man United.

Moreover, even if Rabiot completes a transfer for the Stamford Bridge, Juventus will still have to find additional sources to fund Milinkovic-Savic’s transfer, as the midfielder certainly won’t come cheap.