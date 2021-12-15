Report – Chelsea interested in making a move for Juventus flop

Chelsea has become the latest club to show an interest in Juventus’ midfielder Adrien Rabiot, according to Calciomercato.

Since the Frenchman joined the Bianconeri in 2019, he has struggled to prove his worth.

Max Allegri is the third Juventus manager he is playing under, yet he is still not delivering the performances we expect.

The club has been open to cashing in on him for the right price for some time now, and Chelsea has the money to pay.

The Blues are the current European champions and their owner is generous in the transfer window when they require a new player.

Juve FC Says

Rabiot has proven over time he isn’t good enough to play for the Bianconeri and this is the perfect opportunity to get rid of him.

The former PSG man is talented, and he remains one of the finest midfielders in Europe, on paper.

However, it has just not worked out for him so far in Turin.

It remains unclear how much Juve would ask for his signature, but Transfermarkt values him at €30m.

That fee might be too much for a player who has largely flopped in Italy and would be a free agent at the end of next season.