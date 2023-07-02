Although it was a forgettable season for Dusan Vlahovic, the Juventus striker still has suitors among the top European clubs, including Chelsea.

The Blues are looking to kickstart a prosperous new era under the guidance of the newly-appointed Mauricio Pochettino.

The West Londoners are searching the market for a new centre-forward to lead their charge next season.

According to Il Corriere dello Sport via JuventusNews24, the Premier League giants are attempting to sign the Serbian striker.

But as the report explains, Chelsea will have to raise their offer if they were to convince Juventus of parting ways with Vlahovic.

The source claims that the English club has placed 60 million euros on the plate. However, the Bianconeri deems it insufficient. The Italian giants would only consider a figure of 70 million or above.

The Roma-based newspapers adds that incoming Juventus director Cristiano Giuntoli will travel alongside the club’s sporting director Giovanni Manna to London.

The two men will be looking to find a satisfying solution in face-to-face talks with their English counterparts.

The Serbian joined Juventus in January 2022 but hasn’t been able to replicate the same consistency in front of goal showcased during his time at Fiorentina.

Therefore, the Bianconeri would sell him for the right offer. This would finance the club’s summer transfer campaign and help in balancing the books.