Recently, the future of Adrien Rabiot has become a topic of great debate. Since returning from an injury sustained earlier in the season, the Frenchman has been on a fine form.

One would say that the former PSG man is finally beginning to display some of his early career promise.

Unfortunately for Juventus, this step-up is ensuing at a time when the midfielder is running on an expiring contract.

While the management is reportedly looking to extend his deal beyond the current campaign, other suitors will be looking to pounce on the opportunity.

According to the Sun via TuttoJuve, Chelsea will attempt to sign Rabiot in January by offering Juventus the services of Hakim Ziyech in exchange.

For his part, the Moroccan has been unable to find his footing since making the switch to Stamford Bridge in 2020.

This season, the winger has only made three Premier League appearances for the Blues and two in the Champions League, and is yet to contribute in a goal.

The former Ajax star is now 29 years of age, and his contract at Chelsea runs until 2025.

This rumored exchange certainly has its pros and cons. On the positive side, Juventus will guarantee getting something in return for a player who may end up walking out of the door for free at the end of the season.

On the other hand, Ziyech certainly possesses brilliant skills on the ball, but he’s been acting as a benchwarmer for more than two years, so one might wonder if he’s still able to resurrect his playing career.