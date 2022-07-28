Juventus has been offered a chance to sign Jorginho in this transfer window.

The Azzurri star has been a long-term target of the Bianconeri, and they now need to sign a new midfielder after Paul Pogba’s injury.

Reports have linked Jorginho with a return to Serie A since he moved to England and the Brazilian-Italian has just a season left on his current Blues deal.

There is uncertainty over if the English club would offer him a new contract, but Tuttojuve reports that he has now been offered to the Bianconeri.

The report claims the English club no longer considers him a player that must be on their team.

They will happily cash in on him, and they are waiting for an offer from the Bianconeri.

Juve FC Says

Jorginho is one of Italy’s finest midfielders, and his performance for the national team has earned him so many fans back home.

He also thrived for Napoli in Serie A before moving to England, and he might become a valuable member of our team if he joins.

However, he must be a player that is suited to the plans of Max Allegri before we move to add him to our squad.