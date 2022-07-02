Report – Chelsea preparing big money offer for De Ligt

Juventus could be in line to receive a big-money bid for Matthijs de Ligt in the coming days.

The defender’s future is up in the air as he refuses to sign an extension after entering the final two seasons of his current deal.

Juve wants to keep him, but they will miss out on a huge transfer fee if he enters the last year of his deal.

They are now prepared to cash in on him and Chelsea has been his most serious suitor so far.

Juve has rejected their initial approach for his signature, which they deemed insufficient, but the English club is refusing to give up.

The Blues are now expected to return with a new offer and Calciomercato says it would be worth 70m euros.

This offer is likely to still fall short of the Bianconeri demands and should be rejected as Juve holds out for over 100m euros.

Juve FC Says

De Ligt is worth at least 100m euros, but his desire to leave puts us in a very tough position.

His suitors know the player wants out and will look to drive a hard bargain, considering that he would be much cheaper in just 12 months.

We must find a compromise with another club to offload him in this transfer window or else we will certainly sell him at a loss next summer.