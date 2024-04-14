Chelsea are reportedly ready to enter the fray for Atalanta midfielder Teun Koopmeiners, thus offering competition for Juventus.

The 26-year-old has cemented himself as one of the best midfielders in Serie A in recent years. He also made an impression on English soil last Thursday when Atalanta smashed Liverpool by three unanswered goals in the Europa League at Anfield Road, even though he was wasteful in front of goal.

The Bianconeri have identified the Dutchman as their primary target to bolster the middle of the park in the summer.

However, Cristiano Giuntoli and company could struggle to meet La Dea’s soaring asking price which has reportedly reached 60 million euros. Some sources thus expect Juventus to thrust some of their young jewels as exchange pawns.

Moreover, Juventus could now be facing competition from the Premier League, with Chelsea emerging as a new suitor.

According to Sportmediaset via JuventusNews24, the Blues have identified Koopmeiners as the right profile to enhance their midfield department.

The source claims the West Londoners are willing to meet Atalanta’s price and put 60 million euros on the table.

The English capital side has the financial means to splash Juventus out of the water, forcing the Italian giants to search elsewhere in their quest to strengthen their squad.

This season, the Netherlands international has scored 13 goals and provided four assists in 38 appearances across all competitions.