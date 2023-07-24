This summer, the transfer saga of Romelu Lukaku has been occupying the headlines in Italy.

While fans and observers alike expected the Belgian to complete a permanent return to Inter following last season’s loan stint, the irritated Nerazzurri cut all ties with the player after learning that he had been simultaneously negotiating with Juventus.

According to Il Corriere dello Sport journalists Alberto Ghiacci and Gabriele Marcotti, Chelsea are currently pushing Lukaku towards the Saudi Pro League.

The Blues have already sold Edouard Mendy, Kalidou Koulibaly and N’Golo Kanté to Saudi clubs. The West Londoners would be happy to offload the big striker and collect 50 million euros in the process.

However, the former Everton and Man United star continues to reject lucrative bids from the likes of Al-Hilal and Al-Ahly (100 million euro as net wages over two years).

As the source explains, Lukaku only wants Juventus and has an agreement in place with the club. He would receive a salary of 9 million euros for the next three years with an option for a fourth season. For their part, Chelsea would receive 40 million euros.

This has been the case since July 9, but we’re still waiting for an operation that would trigger a domino effect, possibly the sale of Kylian Mbappé.

In his case Paris Saint-Germain would turn to Dusan Vlahovic, providing Juventus with the necessary funds to finalize Lukaku’s transfer.

For their part, Ghiacci and Marcotti insist that the Belgian giant will eventually arrive at Continassa.