Report: Chelsea set to blow Juventus out of the water in the race for young midfielder

Last summer, Juventus were monitoring Aurelien Tchouameni, but at the end of the day, their financial troubles meant that they could exclusively sign one midfielder, and that happened to be Manuel Locatelli.

Thus, the Old Lady have possibly lost her best chance, as the queue for the signature of the Monaco star is growing by the day.

The 21-year-old is still impressing in Ligue 1 with the principality side, and has recently cemented himself as an important player for the French national team.

According to TuttoJuve, Tchouameni has now a long list of suitors, which includes Real Madrid, Liverpool, Manchester City and of course Juventus.

However, Chelsea could be set to blow everyone out of the water with an astronomical transfer bid.

Monaco are currently valuing their man at 50 million euros. Nonetheless, the Blues would be willing to splash an offer worth 60 millions, if the report is to be believed.

Juve FC say

As proven in the last years, Chelsea often get their man at the end of the day. From Romelu Lukaku, to the likes of Kai Havertz and Timo Werner, it’s hard to compete against Roman Abramovich’s empire when they’re adamant on signing a certain player.

As for Juventus, it appears that their chances of securing the services of Tchouameni are fading by the day.

Perhaps it’s time to focus on more realistic objectives, the likes of Axel Witsel and Denis Zakaria who are both running on expiring contracts.