Report: Chelsea star could complete Juve’s midfield jigsaw

Even though Juventus have laid down a clear pattern for future transfers, there’s always room for exceptions. After all, the end justifies the means.

Since the promotion of new sporting director Federico Cherubini and the addition of new CEO Maurizio Arrivabene, the Bianconeri have been trying to poach young players who can maintain their resale values for years to come.

In midfield, Manuel Locatelli and Denis Zakaria have surely improved what used to be an obviously weak department.

Nevertheless, the midfield remains far from being a finished article.

Therefore, Juventus could break the current policy by signing an experienced player who can genuinely act as a deep-lying midfielder.

According to Calciomercato, the Italian club is hoping to strike a deal for Jorginho Frello.

The Italo-Brazilian has been plying his trade at Chelsea since 2018, but is perhaps feeling some nostalgia when it comes to a return to the peninsula.

The source adds that this could be the right timing for the transfer, as the sudden departure of club owner Roman Abramovich left the West London side in a dire and an uncertain .

The former Verona and Napoli man celebrated his 30th birthday in December and has a contract that ties him to the Blues until 2023.

The source feels that the player would perfectly fit in-between Zakaria and Locatelli and add an elegant touch as well as experience to Max Allegri’s midfield.