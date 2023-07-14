This summer, Chelsea have emerged as one of the main suitors interested in the services of Dusan Vlahovic.

Juventus would be willing to part ways with the Serbian striker for the right price, but it seems that the Blues have other ideas in mind.

According to Corriere dello Sera via TuttoJuve, Chelsea are still pushing for an exchange with Juventus that sees Vlahovic and Romelu Lukaku trading clubs.

The West Londoners embarked on an immense spending spree over the past 12 months. Therefore, they’re now looking to offload players who are surplus to requirements.

In this regard, selling the Belgian striker is a priority for the club. The 30-year-old joined Chelsea in 2021 for a figure that exceeded 100 million euros.

But following a disappointing campaign at Stamford Bridge, he returned to Inter on loan.

While the Belgian is eager to remain with the Nerazzurri, the two clubs are yet to find an agreement, leaving the door open for alternative solutions.

Therefore, the Blues are reportedly inserting the big striker in swap deal for Vlahovic. However, this proposal faces several hurdles.

For instance, Juventus prefer to sell the Serbian in a cash-only transaction that would allow them to fund other transfers.

Moreover, Lukaku remains attached to Inter and wouldn’t want to “betray” the fans by joining their arch-rivals.

Finally, we all remember the unfortunate spat between the Belgian and a section of Juventus Ultras during last season’s Coppa Italia semi-final.

A number of supporters received bans for spewing racial chants against the former Everton bomber.