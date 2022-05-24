In a season plagued by never-ending injuries, few were the Juventus players who managed to escape the bug. Nonetheless, Adrien Rabiot was able to maintain his best physical shape for the best part of the campaign and put extra shifts to cover for his missing teammates.

In fact, the Frenchman took part in 45 matches this season and was on pitch for 3,358 minutes. Only Wojciech Szczesny and Matthijs de Ligt assembled more minutes than the former Paris Saint Germain player.

But despite being a recurring starter for Max Allegri, his performances were far from satisfying. So what does the future hold for the 27-year-old?

According to Tuttosport via ilBianconero, Allegri would gladly keep Rabiot at Juventus, but the management would offer little resistance if Chelsea come forward with a decent proposal.

The source believes that the Blues could launch a bid for the France international once the takeover from Wyss-Boehly is complete. The midfielder is one of the club’s highest earners with a net salary of 7 million euros per season, and his contract expires in 2023.

Therefore, Juventus would be willing to part ways with the player if the West Londoners offer a figure in between 15 and 20 million euros. Such sale would allow the Italians to register important capital gains from a player who initially arrived as a free agent, while also lowering the wage bill.

The report adds that Newcastle United is another Premier League club who might be preparing to launch an onslaught on Rabiot.