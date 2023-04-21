Report – Chelsea transfer lists Juventus target

Juventus has been handed a boost in their pursuit of Christian Pulisic, as the attacker could be leaving Chelsea this summer.

The Premier League club signed several players in the last two transfer windows and they now have a bloated squad.

It has affected them this season, and we expect them to trim the squad in the summer.

Tuttomercatoweb reveals the Premier League club will offload several players, including Pulisic.

The American has been on the radar of the Bianconeri for some time now and they will be happy to hear he will be available.

Juve FC Says

We need new attackers and Pulisic is one of the finest options we can get who can play different roles at the Allianz Stadium.

The American has played for some top clubs and will bring something different to our attack.

However, Pulisic is injury-prone; we do not need another player who will spend an extended period on the treatment table.

We must target players who will make an impact immediately after they join the squad and Pulisic does not seem like that individual.

He must be willing to spend time on the bench if he agrees to join us because he will need time to get used to our system and Serie A.