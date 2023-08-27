Just when you think it’s over, a new twist emerges in the seemingly never-ending soap opera that is Romelu Lukaku’s transfer saga.

The 30-year-old is still seeking an exit from Stamford Bridge. He’s desperate to put an end to his miserable Chelsea stint.

The Belgian had reached an agreement to join Juventus, but the club’s directors couldn’t find an accord with the Blues. The insertion of Dusan Vlahovic only complicated matters.

But in recent days, Roma suddenly emerged onto the scene, attempting to bring the former Inter striker back to the Italian peninsula.

The Giallorossi made rapid progress on this front, but the negotiations have reportedly stalled as the two clubs couldn’t agree on the formula.

According to Il Corriere dello Sport via TuttoJuve, Roma refused to add an obligation-to-buy-clause in the accord with Chelsea.

Therefore, the West Londoners reportedly tried to revive the track that leads Lukaku to Turin.

The source claims that Chelsea called Juventus in an attempt to reignite the talks between the two clubs over the former Manchester United star.

However, the Bianconeri reportedly closed the door on the matter. The report cites the club’s desire to keep Vlahovic in Turin as the main reason why they’re no longer interested in bringing in the Belgium international.

This should be enchanting news for the majority of Juventus supporters who have been vividly opposing the reported transfer.