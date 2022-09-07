Chelsea is in the market for a new goalkeeper after a string of mistakes from Edouard Mendy cost them points in different competitions this season.

The Blues spent a lot of money to bolster their squad in the last transfer window, yet their campaign has been poor and they want to fix it.

One area they believe is giving them a headache is their goalkeeping spot and they will buy a new man to solve that problem.

They are unafraid to splash the cash to solve that problem, and one player they have shortlisted is Juventus number one, Wojciech Szczesny.

The Pole is one of the finest goalies in the world and he has the backing of his manager in Turin.

However, a report on Tuttomercatoweb insists he is on Chelsea’s radar and they could move for him soon.

Juve FC Says

Szczesny knows we consider him an important player to us and it will be hard for the Bianconeri to allow him to leave.

Because he has played in the Premier League before now with Arsenal, he is a good target for the Blues, but we must show we mean business by rejecting every offer for his signature.

However, he has been injury-prone this term and we probably should prepare to cash in on him.