On the final day of last summer’s transfer session, Chelsea brought in Denis Zakaria on loan from Juventus with an option to buy.

Between injuries and managerial changes, the Swiss had initially struggled to make an impact under the tutelage of Graham Potter, but his situation slightly improved in recent months.

According to Evening Standards via Calciomercato, Chelsea have decided to sign Zakaria on a permanent basis at the end of the season.

The Blues spent 3 million euros to acquire the 26-year-old last summer, but would have to splash another 28 millions if they intend to maintain his services – plus another 5 millions as bonuses.

This season, Zakaria has made four Premier League appearances, plus one in the Champions League, scoring one goal in the process.

Juve FC say

This Switzerland international is a powerful midfielder who can be useful for any top club. However, his constant shifting and occasional injury problems didn’t help his case in the last 12 months or so.

Nonetheless, a €30m fee isn’t exactly an astronomical fee in the world of Chelsea owner Todd Boehly. So even if the former Borussia Monchengladbach man hasn’t yet proven his credentials at the Stamford Bridge, the Blues could still opt to purchase the player’s contract.