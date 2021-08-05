Report: Chelsea willing to launch massive bid for de Ligt

Following a relatively quiet July, Chelsea’s market is suddenly at full steam with the beginning of August. The West Londoners are close to sealing a deal that would see Romelu Lukaku return to the Stamford Bridge.

Nonetheless, their business in Italy might not end in Milano. According to Calciomercatoweb via TuttoJuve, the Champions League winners are willing to launch a massive transfer bid for Matthijs de Ligt.

The source claims that the offer will include 60 million euros in cash, plus the services of their striker, Timo Werner, who’s currently valued at around 45 millions.

Whilst the Bianconeri management had always considered the Dutch to be an untouchable player and a stalwart for both the present and the future, it remains to be seen if they would be able to resist such an offer – if they receive one indeed.

The defender arrived from Ajax two years ago after captaining the Dutch champions at the tender age of 19. In his first two seasons in Turin, de Ligt cemented himself as a regular starter, despite some initial difficulties upon his arrival.

On the other hand, Werner was considered to be one the best strikers in Germany during his time at Red Bull Leipzig, but his inaugural campaign in the Premier League has been anything but impressive.

The 25-year-old was heavily criticized by Chelsea fans and observers alike for his knack of wasting easy goal-scoring opportunities, as he seemed to have lost his confidence in front of goal.