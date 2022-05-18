Federico Cherubini’s work on Juventus’ summer signings has seen him travel to England, according to a new report.

The Bianconeri sporting director has identified some of the players he believes can help the club from next season.

Two of them play in the Premier League, and Tuttomercatoweb claims he is in England to discuss their transfers.

The first player he wants to sign for Max Allegri is Paul Pogba, who plays for Manchester United.

The Frenchman would be a free agent in the summer, and Juve wants him to return to the club.

Arsenal’s Gabriel Magalhaes is the other player the Bianconeri is targeting, and the report claims Cherubini will also try to discuss business with the Gunners over his signature.

Juve FC Says

The Premier League is arguably the best league in the world, and players who thrive in that competition usually do well in other places.

Pogba has already proven his class in Serie A, but Gabriel has only played in France and England.

The Brazilian is arguably Arsenal’s best defender now, and it would be hard for them to sanction his transfer to another club.

Even if they do, he would cost us good money to sign.