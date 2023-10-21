Juventus has been offering new contracts to some of their players in recent months as they seek to retain the core of their squad, even though they need to cut costs.

Their bloated wage bill has caused them serious financial problems in the past few seasons, and the club has to address this issue.

It is the first duty that Cristiano Giuntoli has been tasked with performing, and the Bianconeri sporting director is trying to get that sorted.

This doesn’t mean Juve will risk losing its key players because they earn a lot of money, and they are now looking to offer Federico Chiesa a new deal.

The attacker’s contract expires in 2025, and he is one of the highest earners at the club, earning 5 million euros net per season.

Calciomercato reports that Juventus is working on a new deal for him and will offer him an extension in the coming weeks after the Euro 2020 winner started this season strongly.

Juve FC Says

Chiesa is one of our most important players and one of the finest footballers in Serie A, so he is not a player we want to lose.

Although our purse is tight at the moment, the attacker is one of the team members we can improve our budget to accommodate; otherwise, we need to offload him for a huge fee and sign a replacement who will accept a lower salary.