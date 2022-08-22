Juventus agreed to a deal with Manchester United over the sale of Adrien Rabiot some days ago.

The English club was permitted to speak to the midfielder’s entourage, and the Bianconeri hoped he would agree on personal terms to leave.

But the talks broke down following United’s refusal to meet his demands, and he is back in the Juve fold.

He could start their match against Sampdoria this evening, and that is one way to show him he is still important to the group.

Max Allegri seems to be the only person who knows the value he brings because fans are not so convinced of the former PSG man.

A report on Calciomercato claims the Juve gaffer is happy that the midfielder is back, and he is ready to put him back in the team.

Juve FC Says

Allegri is clearly a fan of Rabiot, and he is an experienced manager, so we can trust his judgement.

The midfielder hardly impresses the fans, so it is hard to see them get on his side soon.

The good news is that he would be out of contract at the end of this campaign, and he is likely to leave the club.