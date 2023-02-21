Report claims Allegri is leaving Juventus in the summer

A sensational report from Calciomercato reveals that Max Allegri is set to quit his role as the manager of Juventus at the end of this season.

The gaffer returned to the club last season after being sacked in 2019 and has struggled to replicate the success of his first spell.

At several stages this term, he could have been sacked, but the club’s former leadership kept faith in the serial Serie A winner.

He is now helping Juve navigate a difficult period on and off the pitch and showing why he is one of the best men in the business.

This should make his job safe. However, a report on Calciomercato reveals he has told the Bianconeri he would like to walk away at the end of the season.

This means Juve must begin searching for a replacement and they will consider naming a gaffer that will work well with young players.

Juve FC Says

Even though only some Juventus fans love him, Allegri remains one of the best coaches the Bianconeri have had and it would be hard to find a replacement that knows the club as he does.

However, if his return continues to be barren, the club must try another manager who can end the trophy drought.