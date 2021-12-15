Report claims Allegri wanted to replace Ronaldo with another veteran striker

Last summer, the main transfer saga around Turin was the one related to Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at Juventus.

After several months of wondering whether he’ll stay or leave, we all supposed that the Portuguese will fulfill his final contractual year as the transfer market was drawing closer.

But out of the blue, CR7 sealed a sensational return to Manchester United just a few days before deadline day.

The Bianconeri management acted quickly to secure the signing of Moise Kean, but the young striker can hardly be considered an adequate replacement.

According to Corriere della Sera via JuventusNews24, Max Allegri had a clear replacement in mind following his return to Turin.

The Livorno native has hoping to replace Ronaldo with Edin Dzeko, who was set to leave Roma at the time.

However, Ronaldo’s delayed decision meant that the Bosnian had instead signed for Inter earlier in the summer.

A large section of Juventus supporters blamed Ronaldo for the club’s underwhelming transfer market, and this report will only fuel their accusations.

Nevertheless, it just feels that Dzeko isn’t meant to sign for Juventus after all.

The big striker has been close to Juventus on several occasion, starting from his early days at Wolfsburg, to his time at Manchester City.

The 35-year-old was even tipped to join the Bianconeri in 2020, but Roma couldn’t find themselves a proper replacement, so the Old Lady opted to sign Alvaro Morata instead.