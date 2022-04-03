Report claims Allegri will field a more adventurous formation against Inter Milan

Max Allegri is often seen as a pragmatic manager who champions the safety-first approach to matches.

The Juve gaffer has won many trophies in his career, but it is hard to say his team is an exciting one to watch, even though they produce results all the time.

The Bianconeri will face Inter Milan in a tough Serie A game this afternoon and it promises to be a match that will excite fans.

To add some spice to it, Sport Italia via Football Italia claims Juventus will adopt an all-out attacking formation and game plan for the fixture.

The report claims Allegri plans to field Paulo Dybala, Dusan Vlahovic and Alvaro Morata together in a 4-2-3-1 formation.

That formation is new and means the Bianconeri manager is willing to risk it all to earn the points from this fixture.

Juve FC Says

Matches against the top clubs are games you don’t want to lose and Juve has it all to play for in this derby.

This is our chance to earn points that will take us above the Nerazzurri and we absolutely have to take it.

A move to 3rd on the league table by the end of the game will hand us a huge confidence boost and we can challenge for the title before the campaign ends.