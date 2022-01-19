Report claims Barcelona wants another Juventus player

Barcelona and Juventus have done business over player sales in recent seasons.

The Bianconeri signed Arthur Melo from the Catalans, and reports have linked Alvaro Morata with a move to the Spanish club this month.

This deal could still be done. However, the attacker is not the only Juve player that could move to Camp Nou.

Todofichajes says Barca has also become interested in a move for Alex Sandro.

They need more options in their left-back spot and see the Juve man as one player who can deliver the performance they want in that position.

Sandro remains one of the important players at Juve now, but Barcelona is determined to get the full-back.

Juve FC Says

Although Luca Pellegrini has been used in some matches ahead of Sandro in this campaign, the Brazilian is still needed at the club.

The Bianconeri might not give him a new deal, but we have to keep him in the squad for the rest of this campaign at least.

Pellegrini is only at the start of his career and he would need the Brazil international to guide him, at least until the summer.

Unless we can land a very good replacement, it makes no sense to release Sandro this month.