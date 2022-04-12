Report claims Cuadrado’s stay is no longer a foregone conclusion

During the last few weeks, the Juventus management has been embroiled in renewal talks with the players who are running on expiring contracts.

While Paulo Dybala’s future has already been decided (with the Argentine leaving the club at the end of the season), four of his teammates are yet to learn their fates. The list includes Mattia Perin, Federico Bernardeschi, Mattia De Sciglio and Juan Cuadrado.

As for the latter, most observers initially believed that his stay in Turin to be a foregone conclusion, with the Colombian having reached terms for a contract extension.

However, la Gazzetta dello Sport (via JuventusNews24) claims otherwise. After making his 40th appearances of the season against Cagliari, an automatic renewal clause has been triggered which would in essence keep him at the club until 2023.

But regardless of this clause, the two parties had been negotiating to find an agreement for a longer length, which could reach two years, with an option for a third.

Nonetheless, the Bianconeri insist on lowering Cuadrado’s wages, which might have prompted him to start looking elsewhere.

Juve FC say

Offering renewals with a wage reduction has been the main theme at Juventus since the arrival of CEO Maurizio Arrivabene.

Obviously, the players involved have been little pleased with these terms. However, one would think that we can still find a middle ground which would allow Cuadrado to remain at the club.

Despite his advanced age, La Vespa remains a key figure in Max Allegri’s plans, and the manager will be hoping to rely on his services beyond the current campaign.