Report claims De Ligt has a release clause specifically for Barcelona

Matthijs de Ligt’s future has become a major topic of discussion in recent weeks, as several top European clubs look to sign the Dutchman.

The Juventus centre-back remains one of the coveted players in his position in the world and could leave Turin at the end of this season.

His agent, Mino Raiola, has been flirting with the idea of changing clubs in the summer, and one suitor who has been in the news lately is Barcelona.

The Spaniards are rebuilding their team after a tough time that saw them lose Lionel Messi on a free transfer.

They are now looking to add top players to their squad again and one man on their wishlist is De Ligt.

A report via Football Italia claims the defender has a release clause of around €120m at Juve.

However, his entourage agreed with Barca to lower the amount to €75m specifically for them.

Juve FC Says

This is a ridiculous claim and makes little sense for Juve to sell the defender for that amount.

Ideally, we shouldn’t be talking about selling De Ligt because he is a key player now and can continue to impress in the future.

However, if he wants to go, we cannot stand in his way, but we should make as much money as we can from selling him.