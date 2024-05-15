Juventus continues to monitor Thiago Motta as it becomes clearer that Max Allegri has lost the club’s backing.

Allegri, who has been in charge since 2021, has not won any trophies during his current tenure, prompting Juve to consider a managerial change. Despite Allegri’s efforts to end this term with a Coppa Italia victory, it might not be enough to secure his position.

Juventus appears to have decided that a change is necessary for the team to progress, and the Bianconeri are actively working towards this transition. Most expect Motta to become the club’s next manager, and a report on Tuttojuve claims that Juventus has already secured an agreement with the Bologna coach.

According to the report, Motta has signed a two-year deal worth €3.5 million per season to become Juventus’s next manager.

Juve FC Says

Motta has done a fantastic job at Bologna and seems to have the right profile to lead the rebuilding of Juventus.

However, the former midfielder is not an experienced manager, and the Juve job may come too soon for him to do well, especially in the Champions League as we return next term.